Meghan Trainor returned to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to announce the gender of her unborn baby.

The “Mother” singer, who is pregnant with her and husband Daryl Sabara’s second child, previously revealed the gender of their first baby, son Riley, now 2, on the show back in October 2020.

Now, the couple returned on the daytime talk show to reveal the big news, which was shared by Riley in a sweet video that appeared on screen.

“It’s a boy!” the toddler, who’s gearing up to be a big brother, adorably shouts in the clip.

Tune in to Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for some hilarious stories from Trainor’s new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, out today.