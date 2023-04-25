Daniel Radcliffe is a new dad!

On Monday the “Harry Potter” star stepped out in New York with his newborn baby, who he recently welcomed with his partner Erin Darke, The Daily Mail reported.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe And Girlfriend Erin Darke Are Expecting Their First Child

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed last month that they were expecting their first child together.

Radcliffe was spotted pushing his new baby in a stroller around the city while out on a stroll with Darke.

The couple have been together for more than a decade, after meeting on the set of the 2012 film “Kill Your Darlings”.

READ MORE: Elijah Wood Says He Also Gets Mistaken For Daniel Radcliffe: ‘I Would Just Love To Work With Him’

Speaking with People in 2020, Radcliffe joked, “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” referring to their sex scene in the film.

He also told the outlet, “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy.”