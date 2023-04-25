Paula Abdul attends the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Event at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Paula Abdul has had many opportunities to star on one of Bravo’s multiple “Real Housewives” series, however one thing in particular has continued to hold her back.

Simply put, the drama is a little too much for her.

While attending the 2023 Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala on Saturday night, Abdul stopped to chat with Page Six on the red carpet, where the cameras happened to be rolling for season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

She revealed she’s “been asked many, many times,” to join the franchise, noting that “Beverly Hills” was a top contender, however it wasn’t the only one.

READ MORE: Paula Abdul Almost Roped Janet Jackson Into A TikTok, Teases Future Collaboration: ‘We’ll Do Something’

“And some other franchises, too. I’m not gonna tell you [which],” she teased.

While Abdul, 60, has been “friends with a lot of the women” on the show “for a long time,” she prefers being a viewer for the time being.

“As much as I am absolutely the biggest fan and I love watching, it’s a lot of drama,” the Grammy winner explained.

However, that doesn’t mean Abdul is unfamiliar with the drama that surrounds reality TV. The former “American Idol” judge said she’s “no stranger” to the onscreen bickering while poking fun at “the guy that [used to sit] next to [her] that starts with a ‘Si’ and ends with a ‘mon.’”

READ MORE: Denise Richards Confirms She’s Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ For Season 13

Stating the obvious, Abdul was referring to fellow “Idol” judge Simon Cowell, whom she shared an entertaining love-hate relationship with.

Speaking of the “RHOBH”‘s Kathy Hilton, 64, Abdul gushed: “I love her!”

While chatting about how the fashion designer and socialite has yet to film season 13 with her former castmates, Abdul commented: “I know what’s going on and everything, but you know what? She will always be a fan favourite.”

READ MORE: Paula Abdul Calls Simon Cowell An ‘STD’ As She Returns To ‘American Idol’ Panel

The pop star added that Hilton “can come on whenever she’d like to.”

When suggested the potential role of the “peacemaker” among Hilton and her estranged sisters, Kyle and Kim Richards, Abdul appeared a bit nervous.

“They have their own dynamics, and they’re so great in front of the camera — knowing the camera is there, but also completely forgetting the camera is there and just being real,” she said of the sisters, whose troubled relationships have been documented on the reality series since its 2010 premiere.