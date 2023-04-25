Harry Belafonte’s family is remembering his legacy.

The legendary singer, actor and activist died on Tuesday at age 96, and soon after the sad news broke, his family released a statement in tribute.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have said goodbye to our beloved dad, father-in-law, and grandpa, the beyond amazing Harry Belafonte,” they said. “To the world he was a legend, but to us he was Dad, Harry, Farfar – which means Grandpa in Danish – and he will always mean the world to us.”

The statement continued, “We are heartbroken to have lost such a big presence in our lives and we will honour him in everything we do. His legacy is passed on to his four children, Adrienne, Shari, David, and Gina, as well as his five grandchildren, Rachel Blue, Brian, Maria, Sarafina, and Amadeus, all of whom he was so incredibly proud of. He also leaves behind his ex-wife Julie, sparring partner for 50+ years and the mother of his youngest children David and Gina, along with his third and current wife Pam, as well as his in-laws David Biesemeyer, Sam, Scott, and Malena.”

Finally, they added, “We will miss him terribly!”

The statement was signed by Belafonte’s son David, daughter-in-law Malena, and their kids Amadeus and Sarafina.

Tributes to Belafonte also poured in from others on social media upon news of his death.

When I was a child, #HarryBelafonte showed up for my family in very compassionate ways. In fact, he paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings. Here he is mourning with my mother at the funeral service for my father at Morehouse College. I won’t forget…Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/31OC1Ajc0V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 25, 2023

Harry Belafonte was not only a great entertainer, but he was a courageous leader in the fight against racism and worker oppression. Jane and I were privileged to consider him a friend and will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/TO2xrz0GJF — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 25, 2023

Harry Belafonte was a standard bearer, in the tradition of Robeson, for generational artistry and deeply informed & committed social & political engagement. Maybe the last of a great tribe. As smart as he was knockdown handsome. He met the moment thruout his life. What a man. RIP pic.twitter.com/uk5y1DjA1p — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) April 25, 2023