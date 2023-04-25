Diplo truly vibed with Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh at the recently concluded Coachella music festival.

The American producer, who has helmed hits for the likes of Beyoncé, Madonna and Britney Spears, reviewed Coachella performances this year, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he’s a “little too old for Coachella.” He added, “This is the oldest I ever felt at Coachella. It’s really fun. I love going with the general population and seeing new bands. But it’s just too much. I think I once said on Jimmy Fallon, ‘Coachella is the Influencer Survivor.’ This year felt like that more than ever.”

READ MORE: Watch DJ Diplo And Diljit Dosanjh Bonding Over ‘Chai And Ladoos’

Diplo singled out Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh as his “favorite” and talked about the need to add more “culturally relevant new acts” to the festival. It was the first time that Punjabi music was heard at Coachella, courtesy Dosanjh.

“(Coachella producers) have a hard time, because I think there’s not a lot of really culturally relevant new acts. I saw Labrinth. That was amazing. I think that represents real Coachella. He’s part of the zeitgeist. But the rest of it just felt like they had to scramble to find things that were cultural touchstones, but also could bring a big crowd in. My favorite there was Diljit Dosanjh. He’s this really nice Indian guy I met there. He was amazing. We made music after I saw his show.”

In addition to Dosanjh, a host of south Asian artists made their mark at Coachella stage this year, including Pakistani singer Ali Sethi.