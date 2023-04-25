Alec Baldwin made sure to thank fans for the support as “Rust” continued filming in Bozeman, Montana.

Baldwin — who plays Harland Rust in the flick — was pictured on set at Montana’s Yellowstone Film Ranch on Friday for the first time since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

The actor shared a snap on Instagram on Monday of himself in character, alongside the caption: “We filmed ‘SUPERCELL’ in Billings. Now outside of Bozeman to complete ‘RUST’. Montana is stunning.

“I’m grateful for all of the support I have received here.”

Filming resumed after criminal charges against Baldwin over the shooting were dropped on Thursday.

Nick Cannon was among those voicing his support for Baldwin, with him speaking to ET over the weekend about his new radio show, “The Daily Cannon”.

Touching on his and Baldwin’s upcoming film, “Hollywood Heist”, Cannon said: “He is my man.

“I’ve been supporting him just as a fan, man. He’s one of the greats, but then obviously the unfortunate and tragic situation that he’s in the middle of.

“When things like that happen, all you can do is pray for your friends and you colleagues, and the prayers were answered.”