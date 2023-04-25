Click to share this via email

Paula Abdul is proud of her “youthful” appearance.

On Saturday night, the 60-year-old singer was MC at the Homeless Not Toothless gala in Los Angeles, and she spoke with Page Six about how she’s remained so ageless.

“You know what, I always say, ‘Thank you, Dad.’ My dad’s Syrian and Brazilian,” she said.

The the added, “I lucked out with his genes.”

Of course, she also credited her mom, explaining, “My mom had [a] beautiful fair complexion.”

When the Page Six journalist suggested that she’d gotten “the best of both worlds,” Abdul agreed. “I did, yes”.

On Instagram, Abdul also shared video from the gala, where celebrities gather to support the charity organization that provides “free dental care to disadvantaged populations.”

“Real Housewives” stars Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley also appeared at the gala, along with other stars from the franchise.