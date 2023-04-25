Missy Elliott candidly revealed what inspired her to remain persistent in her early career.

The “Work It” rapper responded to a fan question on Twitter last week, answering what kept her driven in the male dominated rap industry when she gained fame in the late-1980s amongst forming the R&B group, Sista, with fellow members LaShawn Shellman, Chonita Coleman and Radiah Scott.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott And Lil Wayne Honoured At Pre-Grammy Event

“I seen many strong women in the industry [before] me that made it through,” Elliott, 51, replied, speaking of those whom she looked up to. “[And] my mom was in a abusive relationship so I told her I would make it so I could get her out of that situation.”

“I would make sure she’d never have to work again,” she continued, “that’s what really kept me going.”

I seen many strong women in the industry be4 me that made it through🙌🏾 & my mom was in a abusive relationship so I told her I would make it so I could get her out of that situation & I would make sure she’d never have to work again that’s what really kept me going🙌🏾💜 https://t.co/JHDvBysNbE — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 24, 2023

READ MORE: Missy Elliott Speaks Out After Becoming First Female Hip Hop Artist To Nab Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

At a young age, the rapper and singer, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, demonstrated a love for performance. Her big break came in 1991 when DeVante Swing of the R&B quartet, Jodeci, signed Elliott’s group Sista to his Swing Mob Records label. Elliott went on to release her solo debut album Supa Dupa Fly in 1997, which became certified platinum, earning her two Grammy nominations at the 1998 awards ceremony.