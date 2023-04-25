Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are happily in love 20 years into marriage.

The actress revealed she’s fallen in love with her husband a number of times since they tied the knot, including as recently as last year.

“Oh man, it must have been Thanksgiving,” Davis told People ahead of her Chaplin Award honour at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

“There was only one turkey, though, [and] a big pot of stuffing,” she continued as Tennon smiled at her. “And three days of eating it all.”

She added, “And three bottles of wine. We just laughed.”

The Oscar winner wasn’t the only one to gush over their partner as Tennon was equally full of praise.

“I think she’s a goddess,” the 69-year-old said. “I really do. From the moment I met her. Absolutely wonderful and real and available. Just as sweet as you can be.”

Fellow Oscar winner Jessica Chastain who worked with Davis on “The Help” said it was obvious to anyone how loved up the couple were, even two decades later.

“Despite many years of marriage, she and Julius seem to exist only in the honeymoon phase,” shared Chastain. “My God, Julius, does she gush over you. She talked about you constantly — how great you are, how fine you are. And then I met you and of course it’s all true.”