Many people haven’t been impressed with Frank Ocean lately; Diplo included.

Ocean’s Coachella 2023 set earlier this month was criticized due to the fact he was late and it was all a bit chaotic.

On top of that, fans were left wondering why bosses revealed his set wouldn’t be livestreamed on YouTube like the other performances.

He then pulled out of the festival’s second weekend due to a leg injury, with Blink-182 filling in.

Diplo spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about attending the Indio, California festival, saying of what he made of the whole Ocean controversy: “I don’t think Frank Ocean’s concert needs to be the best or worst anything. It was a show where the ice rink didn’t work and that’s all it needs to be. I didn’t see his show, because I’m not a huge fan. It’s probably a generational thing.

“I think I was a little older when Frank Ocean came out. I was in my 30s. He has one of the best voices I’ve ever heard. I really think he just doesn’t really care about shows. I think that’s Coachella’s fault. He doesn’t really care about his fans, to give them a concert. I don’t think it matters. He’s just a musician. Some people just don’t care,” he added.

The reporter stated, “I suspect a lot of people, like you, don’t really want to be there, and maybe he was just reflecting that onstage,” as Diplo laughed: “He definitely was like me. After one day, I was just like, ‘I got to get out of here.'”

The DJ, who insisted earlier in the chat that he thinks he’s “a little too old” for the festival now, went on, “He definitely felt like the old guy that was trying to leave Coachella. But when you’re younger, I mean, that many acts in one place? And then you’re next to Justin Bieber and you’re next to Elon Musk.

“I mean there’s nothing else like that — where the whole world is just thrown into one little box for a weekend.”

Diplo’s comments come after Ocean’s reps released a statement confirming he wouldn’t be performing for weekend 2.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” the statement read, according to TMZ.

“On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg,” it added.

Ocean admitted his weekend 1 performance was “chaotic” in a statement after bits had to be reworked.

He said, “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”