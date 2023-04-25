Hailey Bieber is looking back on her life-changing surgery.

The star has been open with her struggles with mental and physical health with her fans on social media.

In her Instagram Stories, she shared a throwback photo from her heart surgery a year ago as she reflected on her life since then.

Hailey Bieber – Photo: Instagram/@haileybieber

“This time last year I had a procedure done to close a hole in my heart known as PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) following having a transient stroke,” she explained in the caption on the photo. “So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors.”

Hoping to raise awareness about the condition with her fans, Bieber linked to a website about PFO.

“A year later I’m feeling strong and healthy,” she added.

The reflection comes after the star opened up recently about how difficult 2023 has been for her, sharing that she had experienced some of the “saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life”.