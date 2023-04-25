Prince Harry’s lawyers have accused Prince William of receiving a “very large sum of money” to settle a phone-hacking claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN).

The news was reported on Tuesday amid a three-day hearing in London, U.K., that also involves Hugh Grant, Sky News reported.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World for allegedly gathering information in an unlawful manner.

People stated they’d seen a witness statement in which Harry claimed the above took place “as early as 1994 until at least 2016.”

The Spare author’s legal team stated he’d been a victim of phone voicemail hacking, accusing the company of getting private investigators to gather information about him illegally.

NGN has asked Mr Justice Fancourt to throw out the claims, given it happened so long ago.

As the hearing kicked off, Harry’s lawyers accused the company of having a “secret agreement” in place with the royal family, which meant he couldn’t bring a claim forward at an earlier date.

He’s said to have been made aware of the alleged agreement in 2012.

“It was agreed directly between these parties (as opposed to their lawyers, as the correspondence so far provided by NGN demonstrates) that at the conclusion of the Mobile Telephone Voicemail Interception Litigation (‘MTVIL’), News would admit or settle such a claim with an apology,” the docs stated, claiming Harry had got permission from the late Queen Elizabeth II to go ahead with a resolution in 2017.

“In 2017, the Claimant and the Institution began to push for the outstanding claim to be resolved. However, News filibustered in relation to this until, in 2019, the Claimant had enough and issued his claim,” the papers went on.

Harry’s lawyers added that William “similarly brought a claim against NGN which it settled for a very large sum of money in 2020 without bringing any strike out/summary judgment application on limitation… The settlement of his brother’s claim once more supports the contention that there was a Secret Agreement in place.”

It’s not been revealed how much the “very large sum of money” is.

The brothers are already said to not be on talking terms ahead of King Charles’ upcoming coronation on May 6, so no doubt this isn’t the best timing for such news to be revealed.

The hearing will determine whether the claims move forward to a trial, due to be heard in January 2024, Sky News added.

Harry, who is involved in multiple other lawsuits against newspaper publishers, claimed in a written witness statement that the voicemail hacking “affected every area of my life.”

“It created a huge amount of paranoia in my relationships. I would become immediately suspicious of anyone that was named in a story about me, or anyone who would benefit from that story,” he said.

“I felt that I couldn’t trust anybody, which was an awful feeling for me especially at such a young age.”