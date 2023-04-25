Click to share this via email

Another familiar face is returning to TV.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ revealed that Peri Gilpin will be reprising her role as Roz in the upcoming “Frasier” revival starring Kelsey Grammer.

In a tweet, the streamer announced that Gilpin will appear as a guest star in an episode from the new season, sharing a picture of the actress’ chair on the set.

We've missed you, Roz. ❤️🎧 Peri Gilpin is returning to guest star in an episode of #Frasier. pic.twitter.com/oq7J2rA9Ee — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) April 25, 2023

In the original series run, Gilpin played the producer of Frasier Crane’s radio show.

Most of the cast of the revival, which will see Grammer’s iconic character returning to Boston, are newcomers, including Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro and Toks Olagundoye.

Another actor returning for the new series is Bebe Nuewirth, who will reprise her role as Frasier’s ex Lilith in an episode.

While fans may have hoped to see David Hyde Pierce return as Frasier’s brother, Grammer said in an interview with TV Line last fall that the actor “basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.”

The 10-episode “Frasier” reboot is expected to premiere later this year.