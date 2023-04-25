Julia Louis-Dreyfus speaks candidly about suffering a miscarriage at age 28 in a new episode of her Lemonade Media podcast, “Wiser Than Me”.

The “Veep” actress explains how her mother Judith’s cooking and her husband Brad Hall — whom she married in 1987 — helped her cope at the time.

Louis-Dreyfus shares, “When I was about 28, I got pregnant for the first time and I was crazy happy. I got pregnant easily, I felt very fertile, very womanly. And then, quite late in the pregnancy, my husband Brad [Hall] and I discovered that this little fetus was not going to live.

“So, that was emotionally devastating, as you can imagine, but it got worse because I developed an infection that landed me in the hospital. I mean, this whole thing was just a complete nightmare.”

The star says of her recovery, “I finally got out of the hospital and I came home to recuperate, but I wasn’t allowed to get out of bed yet, I was, as they say, bedridden.

“But my mom cooked. She made this incredible cozy chili in a cast iron skillet with cornbread on top, in the pan. She and my husband Brad set up a little card table at the foot of the bed. And the smell of that cornbread and the chili was so wonderful.

“It just filled the room and the whole house and my heart, really…I relate food especially to my mom. She is a great cook. This is one of my greatest memories around food, even though it has sort of an odd kicker really.”

Louis-Dreyfus chats to American chef and food writer, Ruth Reichl, on the latest episode of her podcast. Give it a listen here.