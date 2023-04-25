Rumer Willis is a mom!

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 25 to reveal that she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their first child, the first grandchild for mom Demi Moore and dad Bruce Willis.

“✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying an adorable photo of her sleeping newborn.

“Born at home on Tuesday April 18th,” she added. “You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨.”

In a recent interview with People, Willis expressed her excitement about bringing the first grandchild into the family.

“They’re so excited,” said Willis of her parents, who divorced in 2000.

“It’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point,” she added. “Because my youngest sister is 8, we haven’t had a little tiny baby in our family in a while. My sisters just keep saying, ‘I can’t wait to put their foot in my mouth, or just play with them.’ I’m so grateful that I’m so close with my family that I get to rely on them for support that way.”