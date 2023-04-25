Roman Roy is still an enigma.

In a new interview with Variety, Kieran Culkin opened up about his character on HBO’s hit series “Succession”, including his ambiguous sexuality.

As fans might remember, in the show’s pilot episode, Roman had a girlfriend with her own child, but that plot was eventually jettisoned during the first season.

“I was excited about the idea of having a kid, and the kid was like seven or eight,” Culkin said. “It was a little disappointing, but I think the idea was that it would just give them more freedom to play with the character.”

In fact, as the actor admitted, the character was so free that he wasn’t even quite sure how to define Roman’s sexuality.

“They had mentioned to me, even before we shot the pilot, about questioning what Roman’s sexuality is — and we don’t know what it is,” he said.

“But it put something in my brain, and I was like, ‘OK, but I’m married and have kids?’ They were toying with the idea that she’s aware that you have sort of hangups sexually when it comes to monogamy, and might be more fluid, but we don’t know what that is yet,” Culkin explained.

“Succession” is currently airing its fourth and final season.