Netflix may be looking to switch up the hosts for “Love is Blind” in the upcoming season.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been the hosts for the reality dating show since season 1, but recently came under fire from fans for their behaviour during the season 3 reunion special.

After a petition to remove them gained over 25,000 signatures, an insider told the Daily Mail that the show may be actually looking into replacements.

“There’s always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special which was a complete disaster on so many levels,” they revealed. “If they want to keep their ratings up, there’s got to be a change.”

Two possible hosts the streamer may be looking into come from the show’s cast of alumni: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.

“Viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron because they are the real deal,” they continued. “They are down-to-earth, kind people who can actually help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes.”

As for why the audience may have been turned off the Lachey’s as hosts, the insider guessed it was due to their lack of connection to the show.

“People want to relate to the hosts — and at this point they can’t relate to Vanessa or Nick,” they added.

“Love is Blind” has been greenlit for a fifth season.