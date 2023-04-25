A new trailer has been unveiled for “The Flash”, featuring the Scarlet Speedster racing through time, with the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.

“Worlds collide in ‘The Flash’ when Barry (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

That “very different” Batman is played by Michael Keaton, who took on the role in 1989’s Tim Burton-directed “Batman” and again in the 1992 sequel, “Batman Returns”.

The ensemble cast of “The Flash” also includes Sasha Calle, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons and Antje Traue.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck revealed that his Batman will also be appearing in the film, as will Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

“I don’t want to give a spoiler,” Affleck teased during an appearance on the “Smartless” podcast. “But it was a scene where I get caught [and] get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys.”

“The Flash” zooms into theatres on June 16.