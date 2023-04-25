Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell made a joint appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to tease a first look at their upcoming rom-com “Anyone But You”.

Appearing onstage, reported People, Sweeney revealed that production on the film had wrapped “hours ago in Sydney, Australia,” but she and Powell flew to Vegas in order to promote the film at the annual convention for the movie-theatre industry.

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” said Powell.

“Oh, please, Top Gun,” responded the “Euphoria” star, jokingly referencing Powell’s role in the Tom Cruise blockbuster.

“I love when she calls me that,” he replied.

As the two continued to speak onstage, Sweeney joked that she didn’t realize that Powell wasn’t his “Top Gun” co-star Miles Teller “until the fourth day of shooting,” with Powell later recalling that he told her, “You knew I’m not Miles Teller,” to which she joked, “No, I did. I actually thought you were Tom Cruise, though.”

As they continued bantering, they briefly summed up the plot of their movie.

“Anyway, as you could probably guess, this movie’s about two people that hate each other,” Powell explained. “Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare,” while Sydney joked that her co-star played an “a**hole” in the film.

“And what better place to put a nightmare and an a**hle than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?” Powell joked.

A release date for “Anyone But You” has yet to be set.