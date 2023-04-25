Honey Boo Boo may be getting married.

The reality star, whose real name is Alana Thompson, is sparking engagement rumours with her newest photos.

“if y’all ain’t booking @jhanaecoleman then what are you doing ? 🤩 she did tf outta my sh-t! wig from @glamxtencollection ❤️,” she captioned her post.

A carousel of photos of Thompson accompanied the photo. The star was pictured in a Looney Tunes tee showing off her blonde extensions, immaculately decorated nails, as well as a large diamond on the ring finger of her left hand.

Fans were quick to notice the new jewellery, questioning Thompson in the comments.

“No one is talking about the ring on the left hand,” wrote one eagle-eyed Instagram user.

The 17-year-old has been dating Dralin Carswell, who’s five years her senior, for more than two years.

