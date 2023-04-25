Kim Kardashian is all about supporting her hometown basketball team.

On Monday night, the “Kardashians” star was joined by her son, Saint, to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies a Crypto.com Arena, accompanied by mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

(L-R) Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kardashian made certain that her son — whom she shares with ex Kanye West — was demonstrating his support of the Lakers by outfitting in him Lakers jersey featuring Tristan Thompson’s number on the back.

As People reported, the group cheered on Thompson, who’s the father of Khloé Kardashian’s two children.

At one point, Thompson came over to their courtside seats to greet the four, giving Jenner a big hug before returning to the game.

Kris Jenner hugs Tristan Thompson before a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Canadian-born NBA star and Khloé Kardashian have reportedly rekindled their on-again, off-again relationship.

As a source told People, Thompson is pulling out all the stops to get himself back into her good graces, and those of her family, after his cheating scandal last year.

“Khloé and Tristan became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away,” the source said. “They celebrated Easter together with their kids and her family.”

In addition, the source added that Thompson is “doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He’s also grown closer to Kris [Jenner] after losing his own mom.”