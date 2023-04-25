Crystal Kung Minkoff says she almost considered alternative treatment during her eating disorder recovery.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted to Page Six that while she was struggling with her eating, she did consider taking Ozempic.

“Of course I’ve thought about it,” she told the outlet. “But it’s not a good place for me, personally, for my recovery.”

Minkoff has been open about her long battle with bulimia, admitting, “From someone who has struggled [with an eating disorder] their whole life, I’ve always looked for things to fix it for me.”

“I’ve never judged or looked down on anyone that finds different avenues for [weight loss],” she continued. “I would be lying if [I said] I haven’t thought about it,” Kung Minkoff admitted. “And then I have to check myself if that’s right for my recovery and I’m in a very specific situation.”

The prescription drug is typically used to treat diabetes, but has become popular in Hollywood for its weight loss capabilities as it suppresses appetite.

“From what I understand, there’s a shortage for people with diabetes, in which case I think people should completely stop using it … for just vanity if that’s really the case,” the reality star said.

“That’s my issue with it. It’s really about making sure people who really need it first get it. Other than that, it’s really people’s decision. It can be private, it can be public, it’s on them,” she added.

Despite confessing she was almost tempted by alternative methods, the 40-year-old said she’s in a “really good place” with her recovery.

“Obviously, it became a big deal last year,” Minkoff explained. “Even though there was a lot of chuckles about it, it brings awareness, and that’s ultimately what they want and I think it’s awesome.”