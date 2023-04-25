Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie appeared Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where the “Barbie” co-stars previewed their upcoming movie at the annual movie-theatre convention.
Gosling and Robbie were both outfitted appropriately, with Robbie sporting a pink Barbie-style ensemble consisting of a short skirt and stomach-baring crop top, both from Prada.
Gosling wore a matching pink jacket atop a white t-shirt, emblazoned with the name of the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, in Barbie-style lettering.
According to Variety, the Greta Gerwig t-shirt, in the classic Barbie font, is available in both black and white, and are currently available for pre-order on Super Yaki’s website.
“Barbie” is scheduled to hit theatres on July 21.