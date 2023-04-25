Ryan Gosling joined “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie Tuesday in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, the annual convention held by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

During their onstage appearance to promote the upcoming film, based on the iconic Mattel doll, Gosling was asked by Warner Bros. co-head Michael De Luca how he went about tackling the role.

“I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within,” Gosling quipped.

“If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it,” he added.

“Margot and [‘Barbie’ director] Greta [Gerwig], I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere,” he explained.

Gosling went on to detail the somewhat surreal experience of playing Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, joking that he was living his life and suddenly “one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach. It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever.”

He recalled asking himself, “Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened.”

“Barbie” premieres on July 21.