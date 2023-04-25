Colton Underwood came out as gay in 2021, two years after he romanced a gaggle of adoring women as the star of the 2019 season of “The Bachelor”.

During Underwood’s recent appearance on the “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast, Underwood and host Savannah Chrisley revealed that they’d gone on a date back in 2017.

As the two explained, they attended the 2017 ACM Awards together, following Chrisley’s breakup from NBA player Luke Kennard and Underwood’s split with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

“It was after Luke and I broke up. I was like, ‘All right, screw this.’ You know how it goes. You go through a breakup,” Chrisley said.

“I was coming off of a breakup and I was just like, ‘Oh, why not. Let’s go see,'” Underwood added.

According to Chrisley, she immediately figured out what “Bachelor” viewers and contestants didn’t.

“When we met the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it!” Chrisley declared, noting that they never had a romantic relationship.

“I mean, for obvious reasons,” Underwood joked. “When I say, ‘It’s not you, it’s me,’ I truly mean that. And obviously I’ve proven that at this point.”

Despite the lack of sexual attraction, Chrisley admitted they “still had so much fun” spending time together.

“I remember riding to the carpet with your dad,” said Underwood, referencing her currently imprisoned father Todd Chrisley.

“He leaned over at one point and he goes, ‘Son, my daughter’s not ready for a man like you.’ And I was like, ‘Todd, I’m not ready for your daughter either,'” Underwood said, clarifying that “didn’t say that” to the “Chrisley Knows Best” patriarch.

“You were so sweet. Obviously, you’re hot as hell, but there was just no connection there,” she Chrisley told Underwood. “I remember looking at [my friend] Emily and I was like, ‘He’s totally gay.’ She was like, ‘No he’s not, Savannah.’ And then later that night I left and went back to my room. I was like, ‘I’m really not feeling well, I’m going to go back to my room.’ And you guys went and gambled.”

However, she confessed, “I really went to another hotel and hung out with all my friends and another guy.”