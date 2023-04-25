Taking things slow and letting the chips fall where they may! After sharing a kiss at Coachella, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may be giving their romance another shot.

A source tells ET, “Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go.”

The exes were spotted spending time together last Friday during the first weekend of the star-studded music festival in Indio, California, chatting it up and sharing drinks with friends.

In videos posted to social media, the pair was even seen locking lips. In one clip, Mendes can be seen with his hand resting on the side of Cabello’s face before going in for a kiss.

The source says, “When they met up and kissed at Coachella, they were having fun and being in the moment together.”

“They are both attracted to each other and care about one another a lot,” the source adds. “They are having fun.”

Another source previously spoke with ET about their time together at Coachella, and said that the two are not back together, but “they knew they were both heading to Coachella and had plans to meet up and hang out.”

“Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup,” the source said. “There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another. It’s very casual at this point.”

The source added, “Shawn and Camila let loose during night one of Coachella and were just having fun. There is still undeniable chemistry between the two and everyone around them can feel it.”

Cabello and Mendes dated for two years before breaking up in November 2021.

They remained friendly after the split, with photographers spotting them hanging out and smiling in Miami nearly two months after breaking up. When Mendes teased new music in January 2022 and asked his fans if they dig it, Cabello responded to his Instagram post and commented, “Ur crazy wildcat.”

In April 2022, Mendes told Ryan Seacrest on his “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” show that he “loved Camila for so many years, and that’s never gonna change.”

In February, Cabello broke up with Austin Kevitch after less than a year of dating. Mendes was briefly romantically linked with Sabrina Carpenter earlier this year, but confirmed in March that they were not dating.

