Is Clara Pierce actually Miley Cyrus?

That’s what fans of the “Wrecking Ball” singer have been asking ever since a mysterious album from an unknown artist named Clara Pierce was yanked from Spotify after speculation that Cyrus recorded a secret album under an assumed name.

TikTok users have been pointing to an album by a heretofore unknown artist named Clara Pierce, who released an album on the same date that Cyrus dropped “Endless Summer Vacation”.

The Clara Pierce album, titled Down With Me, features vocals that sound strikingly similar to Cyrus’ distinctive pipes.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Is The Most Consumed Global Song Of 2023 So Far: Report

Viewers were encouraged to head to Spotify and listen to the album in order to draw their own conclusions.

@the_dogfather17

mother miley what other secrets are you hiding #mileycyrus #clarapierce #ashleyo #endlesssummervacation #greenscreen

♬ Hands of Time – Clara Pierce

Shortly after, the Clara Pierce album was pulled from the streaming service, leading fans to wonder whether it was a secret album, the work of an incredible soundalike or something else.

Discussing the now-gone album in Rolling Stone, writer Larisha Paul noted that songwriting credit on all but one of the tracks on the album are listed as Willian Cordeiro, except a song titled “I Don’t Wanna Tell You Lies,” which is credited to Clara Pierce.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Drops New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Steps Out With Boyfriend Maxx Morando To Celebrate

Listening to the Clara Pierce track “I Don’t Wanna Let It Go”, it’s easy to believe that it’s Cyrus who’s singing.

 

While fans are convinced that Cyrus leaked a secret album, the singer herself has yet to comment on Clara Pierce.

However, another theory has emerged: that the album is actually an unauthorized upload featuring Cyrus’ demos and unreleased tracks that somehow made their way into the wrong hands.

Until Cyrus herself addresses the Clara Pierce mystery, fans on social media are convinced that it’s Cyrus’ voice that they’ve been hearing.