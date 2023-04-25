Is Clara Pierce actually Miley Cyrus?

That’s what fans of the “Wrecking Ball” singer have been asking ever since a mysterious album from an unknown artist named Clara Pierce was yanked from Spotify after speculation that Cyrus recorded a secret album under an assumed name.

TikTok users have been pointing to an album by a heretofore unknown artist named Clara Pierce, who released an album on the same date that Cyrus dropped “Endless Summer Vacation”.

The Clara Pierce album, titled Down With Me, features vocals that sound strikingly similar to Cyrus’ distinctive pipes.

Viewers were encouraged to head to Spotify and listen to the album in order to draw their own conclusions.

Shortly after, the Clara Pierce album was pulled from the streaming service, leading fans to wonder whether it was a secret album, the work of an incredible soundalike or something else.

Discussing the now-gone album in Rolling Stone, writer Larisha Paul noted that songwriting credit on all but one of the tracks on the album are listed as Willian Cordeiro, except a song titled “I Don’t Wanna Tell You Lies,” which is credited to Clara Pierce.

Listening to the Clara Pierce track “I Don’t Wanna Let It Go”, it’s easy to believe that it’s Cyrus who’s singing.

clara pierce is miley cyrus pic.twitter.com/eb7iJ3gODx — leeann 🫶🏻s bea 💌🕰️ (@Iapidus) April 25, 2023

While fans are convinced that Cyrus leaked a secret album, the singer herself has yet to comment on Clara Pierce.

However, another theory has emerged: that the album is actually an unauthorized upload featuring Cyrus’ demos and unreleased tracks that somehow made their way into the wrong hands.

Until Cyrus herself addresses the Clara Pierce mystery, fans on social media are convinced that it’s Cyrus’ voice that they’ve been hearing.

the tiktok girlies found a secret miley cyrus album and it slaps pic.twitter.com/oY6aptlwW8 — Misguided Merman ⭐️ (@misguidedmerman) April 25, 2023

Not her dropping another album at the same time as Endless Summer Vacation under the pseudonym Carla Pierce… @MileyCyrus we're onto you pic.twitter.com/vVAyyCWf3B — Anne Twerp 🇧🇪💅 (@elusivchandlier) April 25, 2023

Miley, are you Carla Pierce… you are, aren’t you?!!! — ohhhaykayla (@ohhhaykayla) April 25, 2023

📲 Gay pornstar Joey Mills plays the unreleased song “Mirror” to his thousands of snapchat subscribers. “when you find a random album on spotify under a fake name by miley cyrus” pic.twitter.com/fluiesWni7 — ‏۟ (@wtfdolk) April 25, 2023

Is anyone else listening to the secret Miley Cyrus album 👀 because who tf is Clara Pierce?? — name (@henriiluiis92) April 25, 2023

Ummmm is this actually Miley Cyrus?????? Everyone go listen… you cannot tell me this isn’t Miley Cyrus. Also this album came out the same day as ESV pic.twitter.com/pyaC4qWytI — gay_hokie (@gay_hokie) April 25, 2023