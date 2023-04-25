With the series finale of Global hit “NCIS: Los Angeles” just weeks away, LL Cool J is making his next project a return to his rap roots.

On Tuesday, April 25, he announced plans to hit the road this summer for a star-studded monster tour he’s calling F.O.R.C.E. — an acronym for Frequencies of Live Creative Energy.

According to an announcement from Live Nation Entertainment, the F.O.R.C.E. tour will see LL Cool J joined by The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip.

What differentiates the F.O.R.C.E. tour from typical tours, however, is that those acts won’t be openers; instead of a standard structure in which an opening act is followed by the headliner, the show is described as “a nonstop musical mashup with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots.”

In addition, they’ll be joined by a rotating roster of iconic rap acts, varying from city to city, that will include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.

“I’m excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years,” said LL Cool J in a statement. “It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non-stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”

The F.O.R.C.E. tour kicks off in Boston on June 27 before concluding in Los Angeles on Sept. 3.

The sole Canadian date on the tour takes place June 29 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 27, with more information, including ticket information and tour dates, available here.