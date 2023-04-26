Kim Kardashian has spent years doing reality TV, but she’d be willing to give it up if she was offered a certain job.

The SKIMS founder has been studying to become a lawyer, with her journey being filmed on camera for the famous family’s show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

Speaking at the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Tuesday, Kardashian said when asked if she’d ever want to take a step back and live life not in front of a camera: “I would be just as happy being an attorney full time.

“The journey just really opened up my eyes so much,” she went on.

“It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done… I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

Kardashian, who has worked hard to get those in prison for nonviolent drug charges and other minor crimes released, told moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her legal efforts will be “her life’s most meaningful work.”

“I hope so,” she continued. “I always joke with my mom — who’s my manager — I say Kim K is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney.”

Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was also a lawyer. He was O.J. Simpson’s friend and famously acted as his defense attorney during his 1995 murder trial.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Kardashian Sr. passed away. He died in September 2003 at 59, two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.