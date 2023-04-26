The director of “The Flash” is breaking his silence on the film’s controversial star.

On Monday night, Andy Muschietti and his sister and producer Barbara screened the upcoming DC movie in L.A., and in a Q&A they addressed the situation with Ezra Miller.

“Ezra is well now,” Muschietti said.

“We’re all hoping that they get better… They’re taking the steps to recovery,” the director added. “They’re dealing with mental health issues, but they’re well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they’re very committed to getting better.”

Barbara also added, “And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we’ve never seen. And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing.”

Muschietti also praised Miller’s performance in “The Flash”, telling reporters at the early screening, “Ezra is an extraordinary actor. It’s probably… Not probably, it’s one of my best experiences working with an actor ever. They’re brilliant. Their contributions are constant. And also, they like to play and they like to do more takes than I do, which is a lot.”

He added of Miller, "They're full of incredible emotions. They bring them to the set every time. And they're an incredible comedian also, which is something that I wasn't fully prepared for."

Miller has been the subject of much controversy in recent years, including multiple arrests in 2022 for public disturbances.

They have also been accused of a range of inappropriate behaviour, including harassment of minors, choking a woman at a bar and more.

Last summer, Miller was charged in a Vermont burglary case, and the actor ended up pleading guilty to a lesser charge of unlawful trespass.

It was reported that last August, executives from Warner Bros. had a meeting with Miller in order to decide the best course of action for the release of “The Flash”.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement at the time. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

“The Flash” will open in theatres June 16.