Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Queen Margrethe of Denmark visit Christian IX's Palace on February 23, 2022

Kate Middleton knows how to keep things smooth.

A video from the Princess of Wales’ visit to Copenhagen earlier this year has been going viral on TikTok recently, all thanks to the royal’s fancy footwork.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Teases Her Coronation Outfit: ‘There Is A Hint Of Blue’

In the clip, Middleton is seen posing for photos with Queen Margrethe of Demark and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary.

The trio are seen standing for the photo op at the official royal residence at Christian IX’s Palace when Queen Mary gestures Kate to come closer for the picture.

Keeping her eye on the photographers, the princess subtly shuffled her heels to slide closer to Queen Mary.

The video, posted by @the.royal.watcher on TikTok, has already amassed more than 1 million views and over 80,000 likes, with fans calling Kate’s move the “Princess Shuffle”.

“I’m going to do that next time I’m taking a photo with someone,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “And in heels! I would definitely get caught on the carpet and wipe out.”

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Celebrates U.K. Mother’s Day With Adorable Post Featuring Her Kids

Some also speculated as to why Kate shuffled her heels rather than simply step over, with many noting it may have been to avoid an awkward picture.

“I feel like it’s so she doesn’t look weird scooting in one big leap in case they photograph every second,” one person theorized.

Another commenter wrote, “it may be that many photos were being taken and she was trying to avoid a pic of her legs separate.”