Tom Sandoval has blasted anyone suggesting Raquel Leviss isn’t actually in a mental health facility.

Sandoval had not long returned from a resort in Arizona when TMZ stopped to question him on Leviss and how he was doing.

Some had questioned Leviss’ whereabouts and whether she had actually checked into a “spa.”

Sandoval insisted, “Raquel is in a mental facility.

“Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact … that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

He then called out “Vanderpump Rules” stars Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan directly, saying they “have absolutely no idea what’s going on.”

Sandoval added that Leviss was “doing great,” despite not being able to speak to her lately.

Sandoval and Leviss have been hitting headlines over the past couple of months after their months-long affair was revealed.

Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone. They’ve since split.

A source told ET of Leviss checking into a mental health treatment facility earlier this month: “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counselling.”

They added that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the “VPR” reunion was taped on March 23.

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” the source shared. “Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Leviss’ rep told ET she was not in rehab for substance abuse issues.