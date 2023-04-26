Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kaley Cuoco continues to keep fans updated on what she’s been upto with baby daughter Matilda.

The “Big Bang Theory” star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share some sweet snaps of the little one meeting her horses.

She wrote, “Finally Tildy met her barn friends today!”

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Shares New Pic Of Baby Matilda With Daddy Tom Pelphrey

“Carlata was so sweet! Look at their faces! 😭,” the actress added, before writing: “Cody tried to lick her LOL,” doing a close-up of Matilda’s adorable reaction.

Credit: Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Credit: Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco’s latest pics come after she took to Instagram to share a sweet post celebrating her and Tom Pelphrey’s first anniversary.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Share Heartwarming Easter Celebration Pics With Newborn Matilda

Sharing two selfies — “How it started” vs. “How it’s going” — the first was of the lovebirds, before the second showed them with their baby daughter.

The pair welcomed their daughter on March 30, after revealing they were expecting a baby girl in October.