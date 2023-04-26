Despite Adele only being one award away from becoming a EGOT winner, the singer plainly revealed it’s “never gonna happen.”

The remarkable award is given to artists who’ve won all four of Hollywood’s major art awards- an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony- hence the acronym. Respectively, the exceptional achievement honours artists’ success in television, recording, film and Broadway theatre.

Though Adele has already secured a top spot in the industry- she has an Emmy for her “Adele: One Night Only” special, 16 Grammys and her song “Skyfall” earned her an Oscar for best original song- she has yet to scoop up a Tony award.

“You are one Tony award away from EGOT. You now have the EGO,” James Corden pointed out to Adele on the final Carpool Karaoke segment during his last week of hosting “The Late Late Show”.

“[I’ve] always had the ego,” Adele joked before explaining why winning a Tony “is never gonna happen,” despite the achievement being more than attainable for the talented musician.

“I would never write a musical or anything like that because I f**king hate musicals,” she revealed. “I f**king hate musicals. I don’t think I’ve ever said how much I f**king hate musicals.”

Although Adele “absolutely” appreciates the art form, she elaborated: “I just don’t need to hear everything in f**king song all the time.”

“I also think the EGO suits me better.”

Elsewhere during the final “Carpool Karaoke”, Adele and James take a trip down memory lane, recalling the “Late Late Show” host’s failed attempt at pranking the British hitmaker. The two get emotional as they reflect on their friendship and chat about Corden’s show ending.

“The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special” will air Thursday, April 27, on CBS at 10 pm.