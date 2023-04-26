Jimmie Allen’s wife Alexis Gale has unfollowed the country singer on Instagram and shared a cryptic message after their split was revealed.

Allen and Gale announced their separation over the weekend in a statement, which revealed they were also expecting their third child together.

Despite details about why they split being vague, Gale has since unfollowed her ex on Instagram, as well as writing: “The silence is loud enough for me,” in a post with a black background on her Instagram Story, according to People.

Allen is still following Gale.

Allen wrote in the statement announcing their split, “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

READ MORE: ‘My Kind Of Country’ Judges Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton & Jimmie Allen Admit It’s ‘Heartbreaking’ To Reject Contestants — But Whiskey Helps

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,” he continued. “In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Gale shared the same message on her Instagram account.

READ MORE: Jimmie Allen And Lindsay Ell Break It Down In The Music Video For ‘Tequila Talkin’

Allen, who’s dad to 8-year-old Aadyn from a previous relationship, proposed to Gale in July 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Naomi Bettie, in March 2020. The pair went on to tie the knot in May 2021. Their second child, a daughter named Zara James, was born in October 2021.

When ET spoke to Allen in March 2022, he said he was done having children.

“Going from two to three is a big jump! It’s cool, we love ’em and we’re just definitely thankful for our kids. For sure, we feel out numbered, yeah. [And] we are,” he said, before adding that he’s “done” having babies.

“We threw around the idea of maybe having another one in like four years, we thought about it, we tossed around the idea,” he said. “And then we closed the idea.”