Melissa McCarthy is watching out for her kids.

In a new interview on the cover of People, the “Little Mermaid” star revealed how she approaches keeping her daughters safe on social media.

The 52-year-old shares two children, 15-year-old Vivian and 13-year-old Georgette, with her husband and regular collaborator Ben Falcone.

“We keep track of it. I think it is still something to be really, really watched,” McCarthy said of social media. “I’m sure I don’t do half as good a job as I should because I’m so bad with it.”

She that “we’re always kind of reminding them, ‘Keep this in perspective. This is not real,'” explaining, “I keep saying this is smoke and mirrors and entertainment, which is fine. I’ve said, ‘It’s as if somebody takes a character I’ve played and assumes that’s the real me.’ But that’s an ongoing fistfight that concerns me all the time.”

McCarthy also explained how her husband has helped her change her approach to parenting, giving her kids a bit more freedom,

“I’m really like, ‘What are you doing? Do you want to go over your homework?’ Ben is much more, ‘Let them figure it out.’ I’m like, ‘Or I could empty their schoolbag and line up all their pencils,'” she said. “I call it helping. Other people would probably say, ‘You’re meddling.’ They’re not babies anymore, so if I could put them in a BabyBjörn and still carry my teenagers around, I would. But I’d like to also think I’m fun.”

The actress continued, “Ben gave me good advice when he said, ‘When you’re trying to get them to clean their room, organize their closet, do all these things,’ he’s like, ‘You’re 52. At 14 were you doing that?’ So that has made me back off. I still want them to pick up their wet towels. I’m not going to lie.”