“And Just Like That…” the trailer for season 2 of the “Sex and the City” reboot has arrived.

The preview clips sees Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and the girls return to their New York City lives where, this season, “new beginnings” are in style as Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes teases “life is full of surprises.”

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez, “And Just Like That…” Season 2. — Photo: Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Karen Pittman, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury, “And Just Like That…” Season 2. — Photo: Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Following the death of Carrie’s husband, Chris Noth’s Mr. Big, who died in the series opener, the trailer reveals she’s been having a lot of “exit out of grief sex.”

Carrie also teases, “And just like, I realized, some things are better left in the past. But maybe not everything,” as the trailer cuts to a clip of fan-favourite Aidan Shaw, Carrie’s ex boyfriend, portrayed by John Corbett, who reprises his role due to popular demand.

Sarah Jessica Parker, “And Just Like That…” Season 2. — Photo: Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis, “And Just Like That…” Season 2. — Photo: Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Parker shared the trailer on her Instagram account and gushed over the hard work that went into the new season, which she says exceeds expectations.

“Thank you to the enormously talented team, both on and off camera, who spent hours and hours working on this next chapter,” the actress captioned the post. “Making the coldest winter days feel and look like spring and always giving more and better than we could have hoped or dreamt. And to all of you, our beloved audience, who keep these stories alive. This one’s for you, Part 2. X, SJ.”

While an exact premiere date has yet to be revealed, “And Just Like That…” season 2 will premiere sometime in June on Max.