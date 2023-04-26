Kevin Smith is opening up about seeking help following a “scary” incident where he was convinced he was losing his mind in a candid new interview.

The “Clerks” star speaks out about checking into Arizona’s Sierra Tucson treatment centre to undergo “intensive therapy” and work on his mental health in a new interview with People.

Smith recalls a morning last January that made him get help, telling the magazine: “It was scary,” describing the incident as a “complete break from reality.”

He says, “At that moment, I wouldn’t have been averse to not being around any longer. I called a friend and said, ‘I’m in a weird, dark place. I need to go somewhere and get help.'”

While in the treatment centre, Smith learned how multiple childhood traumas had resulted in him hiding behind a “larger than life” personality. However, it was just a cover up.

He recalls being sexually abused as a child — he was just 6 years old when an older boy he didn’t know made him perform sexual acts with a young girl — as well as being shamed for his weight by a fourth grade teacher when he was 9 years old.

Smith remembers of the teacher making fun of his “gut” in class, “I felt disgusting, like I didn’t matter. That’s when ‘the other guy’ started to appear. I decided to be entertaining and make people love me before they noticed I was fat.”

He adds of being 24 when “Clerks” was released, “I was already a self-loathing mess. ‘The other guy’ became my favourite piece of clothing to wear. I’d just let him take over.”

Smith admits of being in group therapy sessions alongside military veterans struggling with PTSD: “In the beginning, it was tough to share when somebody’s talking about watching their friend get killed and I’m like, ‘Well, my fourth-grade teacher told me I was fat.’

“But I learned that there’s no differentiation [between levels of trauma] to the human nervous system. Internally, trauma is trauma.”

Smith has now stopped smoking weed, as well as cutting back on social media and slowing down in terms of his hectic work schedule.

“I’m really interested in seeing if I can finally be comfortable sitting by myself… and just be alone with my thoughts,” he tells the mag.

Smith admits, “I’m terrified to see everyone’s reaction to [all of this],” adding: “But I know there’s somebody out there who doesn’t know this stuff—like I didn’t—who could get something out of this.”