“The Little Mermaid” is swimming into theatres.

Disney dropped a new TV spot for the upcoming live-action adaptation of their beloved classic film today, along with the character posters for the main cast.

Fans were treated to new scenes between Halle Bailey’s Ariel and Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula, along with a tense shark attack and an intense face-off between Ursula and King Triton (Javier Bardem).

The characters featured in the posters include Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian, Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric, Jacob Tremblay’s Flounder, and Awkwafina’s Scuttle.

The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey – Photo: Disney

Melissa McCarthy in The Little Mermaid – Photo: Disney

Javier Bardem in The Little Mermaid – Photo: Disney

Jonah Hauer-King in The Little Mermaid – Photo: Disney

Daveed Diggs in The Little Mermaid – Photo: Disney

Jacob Tremblay in The Little Mermaid – Photo: Disney

Awkwafina in The Little Mermaid – Photo: Disney

Disney released the official trailer for the movie last month during the 2023 Oscars, which gave viewers a look at the main cast in their roles as well as the colourful underwater world of Atlantis.

“The Little Mermaid” swims into theatres on May 26.