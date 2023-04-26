Click to share this via email

Lewis Capaldi had a big surprise for Canadian fans.

On Tuesday night, the Scottish singer performed in Vancouver, and got the crowd extra excited when he welcomed Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger onto the stage.

Before bringing the Canadian rocker out to the stage, Capaldi told the audience that he came to the city hoping to perform a cover by his “favourite band from Vancouver” and his “favourite song from a Canadian artist ever.”

As he went on talking about the song “Rockstar”, the spotlight moved to reveal Kroeger.

“I’m hoping that if we just play this loud enough, even if we **** up, they’ll just pick up the words,” Kroeger joked.

Fans on social media shared photos and videos of the surprise appearance, taking joy in the collaboration.

Can safely say that @LewisCapaldi bringing Chad Kroeger from Nickelback on stage to sing Rockstar was the last thing I expected this evening 😂 pic.twitter.com/RJ513ca5Ak — Anna (@Anna_Hend) April 26, 2023

Having Chad Kroeger show up as a guest to @LewisCapaldi was absolutely legendary. Great show by these two beauties. Can’t wait to see a full @Nickelback show in Edmonton this summer! Still picking my jaw up off the floor. pic.twitter.com/Hucy03thC7 — Davis Riar (@DavisRiar) April 26, 2023

JUST LEWIS CAPALDI AND CHAD KROEGER EVERYONE 🤩 Covered Rockstar and Remind Me I’m sorry but this a fucking win for Vancouver 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/q5RXBhy0Z3 — Caylee 🌹 ×͜× Adores LILO ☀️ (@OT50928) April 26, 2023

Lewis and Chad Kroeger last night in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/mv6gFr5cLu — tcutugno (@Tcutugnofan) April 26, 2023

After performing “Rockstar”, Capaldi and Kroeger followed it up with a cover of Nickelback’s classic “How You Remind Me”.

“This we actually didn’t rehearse, but we can do it,” Kroeger admitted, but Capaldi said, “We can do it. This is ****ing Nickelback in the house.”