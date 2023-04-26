Click to share this via email

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton tied the knot over the weekend with some very special guests in attendance.

After publications reported the pair had said their “I dos” at a secret wedding ceremony in the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Gage confirmed the exciting news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian could be seen officiating the ceremony in the snaps, while Shania Twain was on hand to perform her track “You’re Still The One”.

Kardashian posed with the lovebirds and Twain for another stunning snap, while she sizzled in a plunging, lace-up, black ensemble in a further shot as she posed in between the newlyweds.

Gage captioned the post, “ring finger where the rock is.”

The ceremony came just weeks after reports first emerged suggesting Gage and Appleton had got engaged.

During a recent appearance on the “Today” show, Gage gushed about his other half, who is Kardashian’s hair stylist.

The “White Lotus” and “You” actor gushed: “I think this mane needed to be tamed. I also needed to be tamed.”

On a more serious note, Gage said, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.”

It’s not known exactly when the pair first started dating, but they were pictured looking loved-up on vacation together in Mexico in February.