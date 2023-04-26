Pete Davidson is set to return to Global’s “Saturday Night Live” to host on May 6, but there reportedly won’t be any jokes made about his ex Kim Kardashian.

The comedian — who has dated an array of beautiful celebrity ladies over the years — was in a relationship with Kardashian from October 2021 to August 2022.

According to Page Six, a source said that although Davidson is expected to be “a good sport” when it comes to jokes about his love life, he’ll avoid talking about Kardashian.

“He’s being a gentleman,” said the insider.

The exes reportedly decided to just “drop everything” and “move on” when they split, Page Six added.

“That’s why she’s not mentioned in his stand-up,” the source went on.

“[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side,” the insider noted, referencing Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West’s constant jabs at Davidson while they were dating.

Another source did point out, though, “Nothing has been written yet, but know with Pete nothing is off the table.”

Davidson — who was a cast member on the show from 2014 until 2022 — is said to still be “nervous” about his upcoming appearance.

“Even though it was his home for years, he is still nervous,” a source said. “It’s sweet.”

Kardashian and Davidson had their first kiss on “SNL” when Kardashian hosted the show in October 2021. She was dressed as Jasmine for a skit at the time, while Davidson played Aladdin.