Lauren Chan still can’t believe how far she’s come.

The Canadian model is making history as the first plus-size openly queer swimsuit rookie for Sports Illustrated.

Reflecting on the moment, she revealed she’s received an overwhelming amount of love and support.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Candidly Shares Her ‘Confusion’ About Sexuality And Gender While Receiving Vanguard Award From Los Angeles LGBT Center

“I think the absolute outcry and positivity and support has been, oh, gosh, incredible and such a relief,” she shared. “I’m so happy to be here and I’m so happy to be making maybe a historic moment.”

Looking back on the moment she chose to open up about her sexuality publicly, Chan recalled the hesitation and nerves as she made her decision.

Lauren Chan – Photo: James Macari/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

“It was scary enough that I did debate whether I would come out only privately, or privately and on my own social channels, or privately, on my own social channels and with an institution or a publication like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” said the model. “And I obviously decided the latter. I’m very glad that I did because of this, because of what we’re doing, because of the impact that I hoped that it could have to set a positive example to be proud of myself as well.”

In the end, it was partially due to the political climate that the star decided to speak her truth.

Lauren Chan – Photo: James Macari/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

“I do live in the States now, it is a pivotal time for the LGBTQ community,” said the Ontario native. “Because of all of the legislation being passed, the bills being brought forth against us. And so I thought that an amazing platform like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that reaches so many people and that has been able to change the way we see women and people in this culture.”

She cited Ashley Graham and Lena Bloom as trailblazers in the community who she wanted to emulate.

READ MORE: Stars Denounce Attacks On LGBTQ+ Community At GLAAD Media Awards

Lauren Chan – Photo: James Macari/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Lauren Chan – Photo: James Macari/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

When the photos did finally come out, Chan felt an overwhelming amount of emotion.

“I started welling up and it was completely involuntary. I mean, this is the side effect of being so in tune with my emotions after the year I’ve had. But it just made me feel so comfortable in myself. I hadn’t previously been,” she said. “All of the things that I used to critique just aren’t in my head anymore. And so I was really, really proud of myself for kind of the metamorphosis that I went through.”