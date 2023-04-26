A “Succession” mystery has finally been explained.

For years, fans of the HBO drama have puzzled over the romantic history of Roman Roy, the character played by Kieran Culkin.

In the pilot episode of the series, the youngest of the Roy siblings appeared to be married with a wife and child, though in a later episode in season 1, the characters were said to be his girlfriend and her child, before breaking up.

Many fans have speculated, including based on evidence from copies of the original pilot script and the fact that he wore a wedding ring, that Roman’s girlfriend was indeed originally intended to be his wife.

Asked about the characters, Culkin recently told Variety, “Not his kid. Not his wife, either.”

He went on to confirm the ongoing theory, though, explaining, “It was in the pilot, and after it was picked up, it was his girlfriend, and she had a child,” while also revealing “I’m wearing my real wedding band in the episode.”

Culkin, who has been married to Jazz Charton since 2013, did express some regret at not getting to have a wife and child on the show.

“I was excited about the idea of having a kid, and the [character] was like 7 or 8,” he said. “It was a little disappointing, but I think the idea was that it would just give [more] freedom to play with [my] character.”