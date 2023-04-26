Some love stories just weren’t meant to be.

This week, reality contestant Micah Lussier shared a post on her Instagram account giving fans a look at her time with “Love Is Blind” co-star and ex-fiancé Paul Peden.

“A glimpse into our relationship through our own lense after filming,” she wrote in the caption, alongside video of the pair getting intimate and having fun throughout their relationship.

“Paul, I’ll always be so thankful that you came into my life. We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I’ll always love you 🤍,” she continued.

“Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it’s difficult it’s also an opportunity for growth,” Micah added. “Thank you all for being a part of our journey.”

Paul himself got into the comments to send his ex some love in return.

“My love for you isn’t going anywhere. Maybe we’re together, maybe we’re not, but regardless, we’ll still have that no matter what,” he wrote.