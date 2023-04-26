Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain attend the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City.

Like many others, Jessica Chastain thinks Viola Davis should’ve nabbed an Oscar nomination at this year’s ceremony for her role in “The Woman King”.

Davis, who starred as Nanisca in the 2022 flick, was honoured at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala presented by Film at Lincoln Center in New York City on Monday.

READ MORE: Viola Davis Earns EGOT Status After Winning First Grammy Award

Chastain was on hand to pay tribute to her “The Help” co-star Davis, sharing during her speech: “When I see a movie like ‘The Woman King’, it has Viola’s fingerprints all over it.

“A movie like that with a female director [Gina Prince-Bythewood] and a cast of powerful Black female leads can get made in Hollywood today because of Viola’s lifelong advocacy for women of colour.

“Maybe one day a movie like that can get nominated for an Oscar,” Chastain then added, according to IndieWire.

Jessica Chastain speaks onstage at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honouring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC)

READ MORE: Viola Davis Says She Fell In Love Again With Husband Julius Tennon: ‘We Just Laughed’

The “Molly’s Game” actress later told IndieWire regarding her comments: “Someone had to say it. I mean, come on. Not a single Oscar nomination for that movie? There had to be some Academy members in that room, right?”

“The Woman King” nabbed nominations at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards and SAG Awards this year, but was completely left out at the Oscars.

Davis previously won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar back in 2017 for her role as Rose Maxson in 2016’s “Fences”. Meryl Streep, George C. Wolfe, Jayme Lawson and Gina Prince-Bythewood and Steve McQueen were also among those honouring Davis at Monday’s event.