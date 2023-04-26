Fans of “American Horror Story” were surprised to discover that Kim Karsdashian had been cast in the upcoming season, and now more casting news is emerging.

Deadline reports that Cara Delevingne, recently seen starring alongside Orlando Bloom in Prime Video fantasy series “Carnival Road”, has joined Kardashian and previously announced returnee Emma Roberts in cast of the 12th season of “American Horror Story”. Details about Delevingne’s “AHS” character are said to be unknown.

While a new “AHS” season is typically blanketed in secrecy, the latest — in a first for the series — is based on a novel, Danielle Valentine’s thriller Delicate Condition, set for publication in August, and is described as “a feminist update” of classic horror novel Rosemary’s Baby, which was adapted in the 1968 film of the same name.

The plot, notes Deadline, “reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

No release date for the 12th season of “American Horror Story” has yet been set, but it’s likely to arrive in fall 2023.