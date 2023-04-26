Amber Heard’s Mera will be back in the new Aquaman movie.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. previewed “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” for attendees at this year’s CinemaCon, and the footage confirmed Heard’s return to the series.

Amid Heard’s legal battle with Johnny Depp, which went to trial last year, some had speculated that the actress would be cut from the franchise.

But back in June, a rep for the actress denied the rumours that her role, which had been filmed, was being cut from the film.

“The rumour mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” her rep told People at the time.

Heard also testified during the trial that she had “fought really hard to stay in,” claiming, “they didn’t want to include me in the film.”

Explaining that her role had been “pared down,” the actress said in her testimony last year, “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out.”

Despite the role being cut down, Heard still appeared in the footage, alongside actors Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and star Jason Momoa.

The trailer has not yet been released publicly.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is set to open in theatres Dec. 20.