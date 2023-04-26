Click to share this via email

Even platonic friendships can be tricky.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ dropped the full trailer for the series “Platonic”, a new comedy co-starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

“Platonic’ follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift,” the official description reads. “The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.”

Along with giving viewers a better look at the plot of the series, the trailer also displays all the hilarious hijinks in store, from Rogen getting attacked by a raccoon, to Byrne accidentally snorting horse tranquilizer.

Photo: Apple TV+

The series re-teams Rogen and Byrne with “Neighbors” director Nicholas Stoller, along with actors Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo and more.

“Platonic” premieres May 24 on Apple TV+.