The twisted science fiction series from Netflix is finally back.

The streamer dropped the season 6 trailer for “Black Mirror” today, which showcases its most star-studded season yet.

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul features prominently in the trailer, though he’s not the only familiar name in the cast.

Michael Cera, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault and Zazie Beetz are among the cast members joining this season.

READ MORE: Emily In Paris: Parisians Face Influx Of Netflix Hero’s Fans

Other cast members include Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney and Samuel Blenkin.

Black Mirror season 2 – Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023.

Black Mirror season 2 – Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023.

Black Mirror season 2 – Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023.

Series creator Charlie Brooker teased the upcoming season as yet another unique take on the series.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” the writer, creator and executive producer told Netflix’s news blog Tudum.

READ MORE: ‘Beef’ Star Ali Wong Got Netflix To Spend A Lot Of Money Just So She Could Kiss Keanu Reeves In 2019 Film ‘Always Be My Maybe’

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he continued. “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

“Black Mirror” season 6 is set to arrive on Netflix in June.